CM G-B, President PFUJ discuss issues of journalists of GB

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP): Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B)
Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman held a meeting with President Pakistan
Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Afzal Butt at G-B House here
Friday and discussed all the issues confronted by newspaper owners
and journalists in Gilgit-Baltistan like delayed payments and
advertisement distribution.
Principal Information Officer Rao Tehsin Ali Khan, Information
Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Principal Secretary CM and other
officials were also present.
President National Press Club Shakeel Anjum and Secretary RIUJ
Ali Raza Alvi represented the journalists during the talks.
Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan assured PFUJ that all their
problems will be solved and legal payments will be made soon.
He also showed strong resolve to follow rules regarding
circulation of newspapers.
The Chief Minister stressed the need of impartial journalism
and use of decency in quoting news.
PFUJ President Afzal Butt praised the insight of Chief
Minister into the matters of journalistic society in G-B.
He gave assurance to the CM that PFUJ will support the cause
of honest reporting without maligning the politicians or government
officials who are honest in their working.
They decided to form a committee comprising of PFUJ President
Afzal Butt, Principal Information Officer Rao Tehsin Ali Khan and
one official from GB Government to discuss all issues being faced by
newspaper association, Press Club in GB and to find ways to redress
them.
The committee will also decide within a week about cases of
Shabbir Seham, Syed Mehdi, DJ Mithal and other journalists.