CM G-B, President PFUJ discuss issues of journalists of GB

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP): Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B)

Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman held a meeting with President Pakistan

Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Afzal Butt at G-B House here

Friday and discussed all the issues confronted by newspaper owners

and journalists in Gilgit-Baltistan like delayed payments and

advertisement distribution.

Principal Information Officer Rao Tehsin Ali Khan, Information

Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Principal Secretary CM and other

officials were also present.

President National Press Club Shakeel Anjum and Secretary RIUJ

Ali Raza Alvi represented the journalists during the talks.

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan assured PFUJ that all their

problems will be solved and legal payments will be made soon.

He also showed strong resolve to follow rules regarding

circulation of newspapers.

The Chief Minister stressed the need of impartial journalism

and use of decency in quoting news.

PFUJ President Afzal Butt praised the insight of Chief

Minister into the matters of journalistic society in G-B.

He gave assurance to the CM that PFUJ will support the cause

of honest reporting without maligning the politicians or government

officials who are honest in their working.

They decided to form a committee comprising of PFUJ President

Afzal Butt, Principal Information Officer Rao Tehsin Ali Khan and

one official from GB Government to discuss all issues being faced by

newspaper association, Press Club in GB and to find ways to redress

them.

The committee will also decide within a week about cases of

Shabbir Seham, Syed Mehdi, DJ Mithal and other journalists.