CM congratulates Turkish President on marvelous success

LAHORE, Apr 17 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday congratulated Turkish President and people
of Turkey on splendid success of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the
referendum.
In a felicitation message to Turkish President, Shehbaz
Sharif said that Turk people by casting vote in favour of
their popular leader had given decision to altruistic service
of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
He said that this referendum was success of his support and service to
the people of Turkey.
He further said Turkish people had proved thorough the
strength of their vote that hard work, service and honesty
had no substitution in politics.
The Chief Minister congratulated President and people of
Turkey on behalf of people of Punjab and Pakistan.
