CM congratulates nation on completion of Haveli Bahadur Shah project

FAISALABAD, July 7 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated the nation

on the completion of 1,230 megawatt Haveli Bahadur Shah power

plant within a record period of 21 months.

“It is a record not only in Pakistan but throughout the

world that a project like this has been completed in the

shortest possible time,” he said this while addressing the

inaugurating ceremony of the Haveli Bahadur Shah project

near Jhang.

He said two years ago Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

took a bold decision to set up three gas power plants

of 3,600 megawatts, including Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant.

The political foresightedness of Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif had brightened future of the people as these

projects were being completed ahead of the scheduled time,

he said.

He said the decision added another feather in the cap

of the PML-N which would generate much needed economic

activities in the country. He added the nation could not

forget this achievement of the prime minister.

The CM said the prime minister had made a saving of

Rs 168 billion only from these three power plants.

He said the nation was fully aware of the fact that

who was serving the country and who had plunged Pakistan

into darkness.

He mentioned Nelum Jehlum, Nandi Pur and rental power

projects and said billions of rupees were embezzled through

these projects and those responsible for the loot and plunder

must face accountability.