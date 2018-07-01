CJP visits Mother, Child hospital & RIC

RAWALPINDI, July 1 (APP):Chief Justice, Supreme Court of Pakistan (CJP), Saqib Nisar here on
Sunday visited the site of under-construction Mother & Child hospital
and Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC).
He during his visit admonished PWD’s chief engineer saying the entire structure had been destroyed.
He said the work on the project should be started immediately.
The CJP also assured that all required funds would be
provided adding that the court would provide all assistance in this regard
legally. Sheikh Rasheed, the petitioner in the case was also present at the
site during the visit.
Later, the CJ also visited the Rawalpindi Institute of
Cardiology (RIC) where he interacted with the patients while some patients informed
the CJ about lack of doctors at the hospital.
Saqib Nisar also inspected the water filtration facility of the hospital
and waste management plants. He tasted the drinking water and ordered the
authorities to send the water sample to lab for quality test. Strict security
arrangements were made on the occasion.
Earlier, the CJ directed the relevant
authorities to complete the construction of Rawalpindi’s Mother and Child
Hospital in 18 months and lamented that the hospital’s construction had been
delayed for 10 years. He vowed that further delay in this regard would not be
tolerated.
The CJ asserted that the Supreme Court would monitor the
construction work and there would be no delay in provision of funds.