CJP visits Mother, Child hospital & RIC

RAWALPINDI, July 1 (APP):Chief Justice, Supreme Court of Pakistan (CJP), Saqib Nisar here on

Sunday visited the site of under-construction Mother & Child hospital

and Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC).

He during his visit admonished PWD’s chief engineer saying the entire structure had been destroyed.

He said the work on the project should be started immediately.

The CJP also assured that all required funds would be

provided adding that the court would provide all assistance in this regard

legally. Sheikh Rasheed, the petitioner in the case was also present at the

site during the visit.

Later, the CJ also visited the Rawalpindi Institute of

Cardiology (RIC) where he interacted with the patients while some patients informed

the CJ about lack of doctors at the hospital.

Saqib Nisar also inspected the water filtration facility of the hospital

and waste management plants. He tasted the drinking water and ordered the

authorities to send the water sample to lab for quality test. Strict security

arrangements were made on the occasion.

Earlier, the CJ directed the relevant

authorities to complete the construction of Rawalpindi’s Mother and Child

Hospital in 18 months and lamented that the hospital’s construction had been

delayed for 10 years. He vowed that further delay in this regard would not be

tolerated.

The CJ asserted that the Supreme Court would monitor the

construction work and there would be no delay in provision of funds.