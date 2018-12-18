CJP calls on President Erdogan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has called on President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Konya, Turkey and highlighted the special love and affection between the people of Pakistan and Turkey.

President Erdogan also expressed his warm sentiments for the people of Pakistan and welcomed the Chief Justice to the city of Maulana Rumi, Pakistan Embassy in Turkey said in a press release on Tuesday.

The Chief Justice later participated in the “Shab-i-Arus” held in Konya to commemorate the 745th death anniversary of the great Sufi saint and philosopher, Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi, and witnessed the “Sema”ceremony as part of the commemorative events.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan is currently on an official visit to Turkey at the invitation of the President of the Constitutional Court of Turkey.

Earlier, the Chief Justice held a meeting with President of the Turkish Constitutional Court Prof. Dr. Zuhtu Arslan in Ankara.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on legal and judicial matters of the mutual interest.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar briefed his Turkish counterpart on the working of the judicial system of Pakistan and also outlined the initiatives being taken by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in furtherance of the fundamental rights of the people of Pakistan.

He said the promotion and protection of the fundamental rights of the common citizens of Pakistan remained the highest priority for the Supreme Court, as provision of these rights had a direct impact on the lives of the common citizens.

He said the Supreme Court was working to ensure that the executive would take all possible measures to uphold these fundamental rights.

In this regard, the Chief Justice briefed Prof. Dr. Arslan regarding his initiatives for water management, population control, provision of health facilities, besides ensuring justice and rule of law.

Prof. Dr. Zuhtu Arslan briefed the Chief Justice on the working of the Turkish judicial system, informing that Turkish Constitutional Court system was one of the oldest in the Europe.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen institutional collaborations between the highest courts of the two countries.