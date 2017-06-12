CJCSC discusses defence,security with Chinese Ambassador; agree to enhance cooperation

RAWALPINDI June 12 (APP): Ambassador of China to Pakistan Sun Weidong on Monday called on General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat at Joint Staff Headquarters.

Matters related to Defence and Security were discussed during the

meeting, news release of Inter Services Public Relations said.

Both sides reiterated their resolve for further strengthening of this

special relationship.

The Ambassador commended the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged sacrifices made by Pakistan in war against terrorism.