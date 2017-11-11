Civil, military leadership working with mutual understanding: Mushahid

NANKANA SAHIB, Nov 11 (APP):Senate Standing Committee on Defence Chairman Mushahid Hussain Syed Saturday said that Pakistan has a powerful army and a strong parliament, while civil and military leaderships are working with complete mutual understanding.

He was talking to the media at the residence of Captain Husnain Shaheed, after laying a wreath at the grave of the Shaheed here.

Member House of Lords UK Lord Nazir Ahmad, Senator Mir Kabir Ahmad Muhammad Shahi, Senator Muhammad Javaid Abbasi, Senator Muhammad Azam

Khan Sawati, Member National Assembly Shizra Mansab and other local representatives of civil society were also present.

He said that Pakistani forces were facing the challenges of

terrorism besides defending the country on both eastern and western

fronts, while the parliament was playing its role of legislation.

He termed the visit of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed

Bajwa to Afghanistan and Iran as a good omen.

Mushahid said that it was decided in a meeting, called after the

martyrdom of Captain Husnain Nawaz, that the committee would personally

go to Nankana Sahib to express its solidarity and condolence to the

family of Shaheed Husnain.

He said that Captain Husnain is a pride for the nation and the

Pakistan Army as he sacrificed his life to protect the Canadian

citizens by focusing on his duties.

He said Nankana Shaib is a historical and spiritual place and now another chapter of Shahadat had been added to its acclaims in the

form of Shaheed Captain Husnain Nawaz.

Mushahid said that officers and Jawans of the Pakistan Army were presenting their lives for the defence of the country.

The standing committee played its vital role on the martyrdom of

Burhan Wani of Kashmir and expressed solidarity with the Kshmiri

people, he said.

On the occasion, Senator Azam Khan Sawati said that the sacrifice

of Captain Husnian Nawaz Shaheed has raised morale of the nation with arrogance.

Shizra Mansab MNA said that it was pride for the area of Nankana

Sahib that its son sacrificed his life for the nation and the nation salutes the Shaheed and the citizens of the area.

Lord Nazir Ahmad said that all the world including US President

Donald Trump appreciated the role of Pakistan for freeing the Candian family from terrorists and Captain Husnian Nawaz Shaheed was pride

for the nation.

The committee members condoled with the father of the Shaheed and offered Fateha.

Later, the committee members also visited Gurdawara Janam Asthan

where Sikh leaders warmly welcomed them.

Sikh Gurdawara Parbandhak Committee General Secretary Gopal Singh Chawla and Evacuee Trust Property Board Additional Secretary Shrines

M Tariq gave a briefing to the members of the standing committee.