Citizens celebrate PSL final as festival

LAHORE, Mar 5 (APP): Citizens celebrated PSL final like a festival in the provincial capital as the whole nation, regardless of any party, seemd on same page by showing spirit to defeat terrorists.

People from all walks of life enjoyed the moments, especially youths and children celebrated the day with a lot of pride by wearing colourful shirts, hats, face-paintings and some special traditional dresses.

Kids were seen singing, chanting and dancing on patriotic and pulsating songs like “Hum zinda qaum hain”, “Dill dil Pakistan” and countless others.

Besides this, people of all ages showed love with the country on return of international cricket in the homeland.

They said that Pakistan is a peaceful and supportive land for international cricket and the world would come to know it today.

Expression of patriotism does not end with flagsÄ shirts, dresses, balloons and badges, other memorabilia bedecked in green and white, emblazoned with the national flag were the hot items on the day. A large number of temporary stalls were also installed in this regard.