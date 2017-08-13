Chinese vice premier arrives Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Chinese Vice-Premier of the

State Council of People’s Republic of China Wang Yang along

with a high powered delegation Sunday arrived here on a two-

day official visit.

At the airport, he was warmly received by the high

officials.

According to the Foreign Office, Vice Premier Wang Yang

is undertaking the visit to Pakistan on the directions of

President Xi Jinping as a special gesture to participate in

70th Independence Day celebrations of Pakistan.

During his visit, the Vice Premier will attend the flag-

hoisting ceremony on 14th August as a special guest and call

on President Mamnoon Hussain.

He will also call on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

and will participate in the inauguration ceremony of China-

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and witness the

signing of bilateral MoUs/Agreements between the two

countries.

His visit on this important milestone is a reflection of

the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between

Pakistan and China.