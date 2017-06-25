Chinese President conveys his condolences over Ahmadpur Sharqia tragedy

ISLAMABAD, June 25 (APP): Chinese President Xi Jinping
has expressed his deep grief to President Mamnoon Hussain over
the tragic oil tanker accident in Ahmadpur Sharqia.
He also expressed heartfelt condolences to the affected
families from the Government of China, said a press release on
Sunday.
The Chinese president further said Chinese people were
with their Pakistani brothers in this time of sadness.
The president thanked the Chinese president for his
kindness and support.
