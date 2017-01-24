Chinese film to be screened at Lok Virsa on Jan 28

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would

organize screening of a Chinese film “Breaking the Silence” on

January 28 here at its Media center.

Film “Breaking the Silence” is a 2000 Chinese film directed by

Sun Zhou.

It was China’s submission to the 73rd Academy Awards for the

Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

It stars the internationally known Gong Li as a single mother

who struggles to raise her deaf child. The film premiered

internationally at the 2000 Berlin International Film Festival.

The film was one of three films voted Best Picture in the 2001

Hundred Flowers Awards so do come and enjoy especially our friends

from China are welcomed to join us on the screening.