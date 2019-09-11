Chinese envoy welcomes opening of 24/7 Torkham border; stresses mutually agreed projects

PESHAWAR, Sep 11 (APP):The Chinese ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing Wednesday welcomed the opening of 24/7 Torkham border by Pakistani authorities and termed it a good initiative to increase business in the coming days.

He stressed that China want connectivity of the region through mutual agreed projects and non- confrontational strategies. He pointed out that China is looking to complete Peshawar-Karachi motorway section sooner while Peshawar-Kabul motorway section is the next shot, adding embassy is mulling to develop cold storage, customs and hospital facilities at the Torkham.

He was addressing a two-day international conference, “CPEC, BRI and trans-regional integration” at Area Study Centre, University of Peshawar, with a spectacular presence of Central Asian ambassadors with Iranian and Russian federation envoys who vowed to collaborate intellectually for garnering impact of Chinese global projects through-out the region.