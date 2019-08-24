Chinese diplomat Zhao Lijian holds senior foreign ministry post

BEIJING, Aug 24 (APP),:Zhao Lijian, one of China’s most active and outspoken diplomats and former deputy chief of mission at the Chinese embassy in Pakistan has been made the deputy director general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s information department.

Recently updated records on the Chinese foreign ministry’s website indicate that Zhao Lijian, who left his position as deputy chief of mission in Islamabad earlier this month, now serves as deputy director general of the ministry’s information department.