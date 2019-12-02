Chinese delegation visits NBP

KARACHI, Dec 02 (APP):A delegation comprising of 45 Chinese Officials visited National Bank of Pakistan and signed a strategic cooperation agreement for provision of banking facilities by NBP to IGEA members.

The delegation was headed by Sha Zukhang, former deputy secretary-general of United Nations, president of Pakistan Friendship Association of China and Honorary Chairman of the International Green Economy Association.

The agreement was signed by Deng Jihai, Representative of IGEA and GBO-Global and NBP President, Arif Usmani, said NBP press release on Monday.

International Green Economy Association is a non-profit social organization operating out of Beijing, winning qualification of “4A evaluation rank” for Chinese social Organizations. IGEA is committed to promoting green development. It has more than 5,000 members and cooperative enterprises in green manufacturing, green architectures, ecological agriculture, energy conservation and environmental protection, new energy, new materials and other green industries.

As an advanced professional organization in green economy. GBO-GLOBAL is the operating platform of IGEA, with focus on organizing Chinese enterprises to work with Pakistan.

NBP President also hosted a dinner for the delegates where selected corporate customers of the bank were invited to hold B2B meetings with the members of the visiting delegation.

Business community from both the countries held initial business dialogue to create joint ventures and enhance business relationships.