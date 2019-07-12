Chinese corporate heads assure $5 billion investment in Pakistan in 3-5 years

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):Heads of different Chinese companies on Friday gave assurance to Prime Minister Imran Khan to invest five billion dollars (US $5 billion) in Pakistan in next three to five years.

The investment and transfer of industrial set-up by Chinese companies will generate over 50,000 jobs in Pakistan the first year, the PM Office said, as a delegation comprising heads and representatives of 55 Chinese companies met the prime minister.

The Chinese corporate leaders with their businesses in multiple areas including small and medium enterprise showed keen interest to invest in Pakistan.

The meeting was the follow-up of Prime Minister Khan’s visit to China in April where the leadership of two countries agreed to strengthen bilateral relationship in key areas, particularly trade and investment.