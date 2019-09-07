Chinese company dispatches ‘Lightning Cooler’ for National Grid Project, Pakistan

BEIJING, Sep 7 (APP):Fushun Electric Porcelain Manufacturing Company has shipped 30 ton of ‘DC 660KV Zinc Oxide Lightning Cooler’ to Pakistan for National Grid Project from Shen Fu new area under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Wang Youxue, member of the Party Work Committee of the Shen Fu New District of China’s Liaoning Province and deputy director of the Management Committee who attended the event told China Daily News that the Fushun Electric Porcelain Manufacturing Company participated in project as it was one of the key cooperation projects of the Belt and Road Initiative.

He said the DC transmission project was also the first landing project for Pakistan to open to foreign investment in the field of power transmission and transformation.

The total investment of the project is US$ 1.658 billion dollars and will be officially put into operation in 2021.