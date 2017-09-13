China,Iran,Turkey acknowledge Pakistan’s sacrifices against terrorism: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on
Wednesday said China, Iran and Turkey have acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism during his visit to these countries.
These three countries had endorsed the stance of Pakistan regarding
Afghanistan issue, he said this while talking to a private news channel.
The minister said China, Iran and Turkey agreed that there was no
military solution to the problem in Afghanistan, but it should be resolved
politically. All countries would help Afghanistan to establish peace, he
added.
He said it was decided that lasting peace in Afghanistan was important
for stability in the region and vowed to continue working together for peace
in Afghanistan.
Khawaja Asif said efforts of the incumbent government for
Afghanistan were yielding results. “I briefed Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi about the conflict in Afghanistan,” he stated.
He said India was investing in Afghanistan along the border of
Pakistan and we have serious reservations on it.
He said that he would hold meetings with leaders of the world
including Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during his visit to United States (US) soon.