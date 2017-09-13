China,Iran,Turkey acknowledge Pakistan’s sacrifices against terrorism: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on

Wednesday said China, Iran and Turkey have acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism during his visit to these countries.

These three countries had endorsed the stance of Pakistan regarding

Afghanistan issue, he said this while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said China, Iran and Turkey agreed that there was no

military solution to the problem in Afghanistan, but it should be resolved

politically. All countries would help Afghanistan to establish peace, he

added.

He said it was decided that lasting peace in Afghanistan was important

for stability in the region and vowed to continue working together for peace

in Afghanistan.

Khawaja Asif said efforts of the incumbent government for

Afghanistan were yielding results. “I briefed Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi about the conflict in Afghanistan,” he stated.

He said India was investing in Afghanistan along the border of

Pakistan and we have serious reservations on it.

He said that he would hold meetings with leaders of the world

including Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during his visit to United States (US) soon.