China welcomes Vladimir Norov as new SCO secretary general

BEIJING, Jan 25 (APP)::A Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Friday welcomed Vladimir Norov as new Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and said as the host country of the SCO Secretariat, China will continue to give him strong support and assistance.

During the Qingdao Summit of the SCO in June last year, the leaders of the member states unanimously agreed to appoint Norov, a senior diplomat from Uzbekistan, as the Secretary-General of SCO, fully reflecting the trust and expectations of all parties, Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing held here.