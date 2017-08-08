China wants UNESCO to be useful platform for achievement of global peace: Mr Tang

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8(APP): Asst. Director General and Chinese candidate

for the position of the next Director General of UNESCO Qian

Tang on Tuesday said that China wants UNESCO to be useful platform

for achievement of global peace and sustainable development.

He stated this during a called on meeting with Minister for Federal

Education and Professional Training Engr. Baligh ur Rehman, a press

release said here.

Qian Tang was also accompanied by Ambassador of China to

Pakistan Mr. Sun Weidong.

Minister congratulated Qian Tang and welcomed Chinese

government’s nomination for heading UNESCO.

The Minister also appreciated Mr. Tang’s support for the cause of education in Pakistan, particularly his contributions for prospective Category 2 Regional Center for Non Formal Education and Adult Literacy in Pakistan.

“Establishment of first of its kind UNESCO Centre for non formal

education aspired to serve the region would not only improve

literacy and quality of education but also be a significant resource

for achievement of Sustainable Development Goals”, he said.

Qian Tang acknowledged Pakistan’s strategic importance in the

region and its contribution in One Belt One Road initiative.

He further said that it was important to have issues pertaining to

developing countries effectively represented in UNESCO and to help

developing countries benefit from the resources available with the

forum.

Mr. Tang said that UNESCO’s role was also important for promoting

dialogue among different cultures and civilization for achieving

peaceful coexistence.

Sun Weidong said that China and Pakistan are all weather friends

and strategic partners. “Both countries have enjoyed very close

coordination and cooperation at regional and international forums”,

he added.

The Ambassador said that though CPEC, as a flagship project of One Belt

One Road, is supporting development of road and energy

infrastructure in the country, there is also great scope for

bilateral cooperation in trade, science and technology, human

resource development, defense and security and fight against

terrorism.

He said that Mr. Tang’s successful election as Director

General UNESCO will further promote international cooperation

between the two countries.

Zhou Jiagui Dy. Secreatry General of Chinese National Commission

for UNESCO, Members of Parliament Shaza Fatima and Shizra Mansab,

Secretary Federal Education Shoaib Mir, Officials of Embassy of

China and Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training

also attended the meeting.