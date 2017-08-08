China wants UNESCO to be useful platform for achievement of global peace: Mr Tang

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8(APP): Asst. Director General and Chinese candidate
for the position of the next Director General of UNESCO Qian
Tang on Tuesday said that China wants UNESCO to be useful platform
for achievement of global peace and sustainable development.
He stated this during a called on meeting with Minister for Federal
Education and Professional Training Engr. Baligh ur Rehman, a press
release said here.
Qian Tang was also accompanied by Ambassador of China to
Pakistan Mr. Sun Weidong.
Minister congratulated Qian Tang and welcomed Chinese
government’s nomination for heading UNESCO.
The Minister also appreciated Mr. Tang’s support for the cause of education in Pakistan, particularly his contributions for prospective Category 2 Regional Center for Non Formal Education and Adult Literacy in Pakistan.
“Establishment of first of its kind UNESCO Centre for non formal
education aspired to serve the region would not only improve
literacy and quality of education but also be a significant resource
for achievement of Sustainable Development Goals”, he said.
Qian Tang acknowledged Pakistan’s strategic importance in the
region and its contribution in One Belt One Road initiative.
He further said that it was important to have issues pertaining to
developing countries effectively represented in UNESCO and to help
developing countries benefit from the resources available with the
forum.
Mr. Tang said that UNESCO’s role was also important for promoting
dialogue among different cultures and civilization for achieving
peaceful coexistence.
Sun Weidong said that China and Pakistan are all weather friends
and strategic partners. “Both countries have enjoyed very close
coordination and cooperation at regional and international forums”,
he added.
The Ambassador said that though CPEC, as a flagship project of One Belt
One Road, is supporting development of road and energy
infrastructure in the country, there is also great scope for
bilateral cooperation in trade, science and technology, human
resource development, defense and security and fight against
terrorism.
He said that Mr. Tang’s successful election as Director
General UNESCO will further promote international cooperation
between the two countries.
Zhou Jiagui Dy. Secreatry General of Chinese National Commission
for UNESCO, Members of Parliament Shaza Fatima and Shizra Mansab,
Secretary Federal Education Shoaib Mir, Officials of Embassy of
China and Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training
also attended the meeting.
