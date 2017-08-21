China to continue efforts to implement UN 2030 Agenda: President Xi

BEIJING, Aug 21 (APP/Xinhua): President Xi Jinping said China will

continue its efforts to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and promote national development in a more efficient, fair, and sustainable

way.

He made the remarks in a congratulatory letter Monday for the launch

ceremony of China’s international development knowledge center, which aims to facilitate study and exchanges on development theory and practice.

Noting that he is glad to see the launch of the center, which he

proposed at the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit in September 2015, Xi said he expects the center to contribute to research and exchanges on development among different countries and to promote global implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

Xi said implementing the 2030 Agenda is the common responsibility of

the international community. The Chinese government highly values implementation of the agenda and has released its national plan for the implementation.

He said China has made early progress in implementing the work in a

balanced way in economic, social and environmental fields.

A progress report on China’s implementation of the agenda was also

released at the launch ceremony.