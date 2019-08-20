China ready to further expand CPEC for high quality growth: Spokesperson

BEIJING, Aug 20 (APP):Terming China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a symbol of practical cooperation, a Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Tuesday said that his country would like to work with Pakistan to enrich and expand the CPEC and achieve high quality growth to deliver more benefits to peoples of two countries and the broader region.

“China will like to work with Pakistan to enrich and expand the essence of CPEC and achieve high quality growth to deliver more benefits to people in our two countries and in the broader region,” Geng Shuang said while responding to a question about completion of a big power project in Balochistan province.

He said that recently, China Power Hub Generation Company’s 1,320 MW coal-fired power project had finished its trial operation and it was now put into commercial operation in Balochistan province.