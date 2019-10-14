China-Nepal relations model for harmonious coexistence of countries of different sizes: Spokesperson

BEIJING, Oct 14 (APP):China-Nepal relations have become a model for the harmonious coexistence of countries of different sizes, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang Monday said.

“Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Nepal, they have always respected each other, trusted each other, and supported each other. They have become a model for the harmonious coexistence of countries of different sizes,” he said during his regular briefing while responding to a question and commenting on the outcome of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Nepal.

He informed that during the visit of the Chinese president to Nepal, both the countries issued a joint statement and signed 20 cooperation documents.