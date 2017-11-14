China expresses condolences over loss of lives in Iranian-Iraqi border earthquake

BEIJING, Nov 14 (APP)::China Tuesday expressed deep condolences to the victims of the earthquake that hit the Iranian-Iraqi border on November 12 and extended sympathies to the families of victims in the affected areas.

“We express our deep condolences to the victims and extend our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the people in the affected areas,” Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry Lu Shuang said during his regular press briefing here.

He said that Chinese side is concerned about the strong earthquake that struck the border area between Iraq and Iran and caused heavy casualties.

He informed that Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his deep condolences to his Iranian and Iraqi counterparts, respectively.

Premier Li Keqiang also sent a message of condolence to the Iraqi Prime Minister, he added.

He said that China is closely monitoring the progress of the disaster and keeping in touch with the countries concerned, adding, “We are willing to provide assistance to the needy people.”