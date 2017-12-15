China develops world’s fastest unmanned boat

BEIJING, Dec 15 (APP):China has developed the world’s fastest unmanned boat, the Tianxing-1, which has a maximum speed of more than 50 knots (92.6 km/h).
The vessel, jointly developed by China’s Harbin Engineering University and Shenzhen Hi-speed Boats Technology Company Ltd., is 12.2 meters long and has a 7.5-ton load displacement, according to Science and Technology Daily on Friday.
The maximum speed of a manned speedboat can reach 70 knots (129.6 km/h), but that requires an experienced driver, as heavy waves and obstacles increase the risks. Ten boats like the Tianxing-1 have been completed.
These unmanned boats can be used for maritime enforcement and in dangerous environments. They can also help relieve navy shortages.
Britain’s Royal Navy unleashed its unmanned drone-boat MAST last year. It can reach speeds up to 50 knots and is used to assess enemy craft when waters are congested during operations.
