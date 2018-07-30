China congratulates Imran Khan for winning general elections in Pakistan

BEIJING, July 30 (APP)::China here on Monday welcomed the smooth completion of the general election in Pakistan and congratulated chief of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan for winning this election.

“China welcomes the smooth completion of the general election in Pakistan and congratulates the Justice Movement Party (PTI) led by Imran Khan for winning this election,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his regular press briefing when asked to comment on the official announcement of the results of National Assembly election by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on July 28.

“We are willing to work together with the new Pakistani government to push China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership to a new level,” he added.