China asks India to avoid any incidents that may undermine peace, stability of border areas

BEIJING, May 24 (APP): China Wednesday said it closely followed the

situation in the southern part of Tibet and hoped India could abide by the relevant agreements and accords between the two countries and avoid any incidents that may undermine peace and stability of the border areas.

“Chinese government’s stance on the eastern section of China-India

border has been consistent and clear,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang remarked during his regular press conference here.

When asked about reports regarding missing of an Indian Air Force

Sukhoi-30 jet and two pilots somewhere close to China-India border yesterday, he said “I have no information at hand.”

The spokesman informed that at the invitation of Russian Foreign

Minister Sergei Lavrov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi would pay a two-day official visit to Russia starting from May 25.

He said, during the visit, Wang Yi would meet with Russian leaders and

hold talks with his counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

“The two sides will make political preparations for China-Russia high

level contacts and fully exchange in-depth views on international and regional issues of common concern,” he added.

Facing complex and volatile international situation, China and Russia

would, while following the important consensus between President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin, keep close communication and coordination, maintain the continuous development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination at a high level and inject more positive energy to regional and world peace and stability, he said.

To another question, Lu Kang said China warmly congratulated the

former Ethiopian Health Minister and Foreign Minister Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus on his election as Director General of World Health Organization (WHO).

He said as the first WHO Director General from Africa and with rich

experience and qualifications, Tedros made the right person to be the next WHO Director General.

“We believe that during Tedros’ tenure of office, he will play an

important role in improving global health. China will support and cooperate with the Director General in his work,” he added.