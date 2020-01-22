China appoints new special envoy for Afghanistan

BEIJING, Jan 22 (APP):China has appointed Liu Jian as the new special envoy for Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Wednesday.

“Special Envoy Liu is a senior diplomat who has served as China’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Malaysia, Pakistan and other countries”, he said during his regular briefing held here.

The spokesperson said that Liu Jian was an experienced and familiar with Afghanistan and added that China had been actively participating in and promoting the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan, and attached great importance to communication and coordination with relevant parties and international cooperation related to Afghanistan.

“China will continue to play a constructive role in the early realization of peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he added.

Geng Shuang informed that the former Special Envoy for Afghanistan of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deng Xijun, made active contributions to promoting the political settlement of the Afghan issue. He has recently served as the new Chinese Ambassador to ASEAN.