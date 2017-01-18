Chairman WEF lauds Pakistan’s economic success

DAVOS (Switzerland), Jan 18 (APP) : Chairman World Economic Forum (WEF) Klaus Schwab Wednesday lauded Pakistan’s economic progress and said the international investors were looking at Pakistan with great optimism.

The Prime Minister is in Davos on the special invitation of Chairman WEF Klaus Schwab.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif gave him a brief outline of his economic agenda and vision for a progressive Pakistan. He informed him of the macro and micro economic policies that had started yielding the dividend.

Schwab praised progress of Pakistan on the economic front and also shared his feedback on Pakistan after meeting different business leaders.

He informed the Prime Minister that business leaders consider Pakistan a great investment destination.

He appreciated progress of Pakistan in infrastructure sector and said Pakistan was now ready to lead the regional connectivity initiative with the Central Asia.

He said Pakistan was now attracting business groups from abroad owing to improved security and improvement in the energy sectors.