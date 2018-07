Chairman Senate visited and condoles with Martyred Raisani’s Family

QUETTA, Jul 15 (APP):Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday arrived Quetta and visited Sarawan House, where he condoled with the bereaved family of shaheed Siraj Raisani.

He also prayed for the departed soul and expressed solidarity with Siraj Raisani’s son Jamal Khan Raisani and brothers Nawab Aslam Raisani and Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani.

Senator Naseeb Ullah Bazai and Senator Maulana Ghafoor Haideri were also present along with Chairman Senate.