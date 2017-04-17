Chairman Senate thanks Gov’t for addressing concerns

ISLAMABAD, April 17 (APP): Chairman Senate, Raza Rabbani Monday thanked

the Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar for giving full assurance from the government side in addressing his all concerns for supremacy of the Parliament.

Speaking in the Upper House of the parliament, the chairman Senate also

appreciated the support of parliamentary leaders of major political parties and leader of the house in the Senate, Senator Raja Zafar-ul-Haq.

He also thanked Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, central

leaders of all major political parties and Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq and other ministers and senators for their support for his point of view.

He said that the main objective behind my standing was supremacy of the

parliament and privilege of the senators adding it was not my personal mater or agenda of any political party.

He said that Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar held four meetings with him

during last two days and discussed all my concerns and assured suitable solution of all these matters which were discussed during these meetings.

He said that the issues discussed in these meetings included ensuring presence of ministers during the senate sessions, resolving administrative matter of transfer of question from one ministry to another ministry, lapsing and not taking notice of eight bills moved by leader of the house in the senate and pending senate bill in the National Assembly, two rulings related with the summoning of joint session and avoiding National Bank’s information.

Minister for Finance also assured that in future whenever any parliamentary committee would be formed, the notice would also be originated from the Senate along with the National Assembly, he added.

Rabbani said it was also decided that both house would start discussion on constitution amendments regarding increasing the powers of the upper house.

The chairman said that Ishaq Dar assured to sort out all these matters.

“On complete assurance from the government side, I had also discussed the government assurance with all the parliamentary leaders.”

He apologized from the Speaker of Iranian Parliament for not visiting there on scheduled dates.

He assured of fixing next date of visit with mutual understanding.