Chairman NDMA chairs locust threat review meeting

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the current situation of Locust threat in the country.

Director Generals of Provincial Disaster Management Authorities briefed the meeting regarding the latest situation in the provinces and measures taken to prevent its threat.

The meeting also reviewed in detail all the available resources with the provinces to fight the menace, said a press release issued here.

The chairman said all necessary resources would be utilized for the eradication of the locust after getting accurate information and data.

All out efforts were needed to eliminate the locust threat before it become a national disaster, the chairman NDMA said.

He said the locust was a major threat to food security which was swarming all over the agriculture domain of the country.

The food and agricultural organizations should be provided electronic devices for tracking the locusts, he added.