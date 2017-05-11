ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, Chairman NAB
visited the under construction site of the new office building for
NAB Headquarter located at Sector G-5/1, Islamabad and reviewed the
latest physical progress on ground in order to inspect the pace and
quality of work here on Thursday.
During the briefing, it was informed by DG, PWD, Chief
Engineer, PWD, Consultant and Contractors that in the light of the
directions of Chairman NAB during his last visit on the under
construction site, the construction work is continue with full pace
and structure of the building has been completed, said a press
release here.
Fixating of glass and fixing of artificial granite,
underground water interception system, aluminum foil fixing around
basement and electrification work was under progress.
The pace of work on external development along with internal
finishes like false ceiling, PVC paneling etc. has also been near to
completion.
The machinery including Generators, Lifts, HVAC System has
been arranged which will be installed very shortly.
The Chairman NAB directed all concerned that efforts should be
made to complete the remaining work including internal and external
electrification work, procurement of lifts, public health work etc
as per schedule, ensuring all quality standards in accordance with
PPRA rules as per schedule.
He expressed his concern over the delay in the completion of
the project and emphasized for making all out efforts for completion
of the under construction of new building of NAB Headquarter.
The Chairman NAB directed Chief Engineer, PWD, Consultant and
Contractors to complete the remaining work of the project according
to the schedule.
He said that there will be no compromise on the quality of
material, construction work and all codal formalities in
tendering/award of remaining work etc should be completed
transparently according to government rules/policy.
Chairman NAB visits under construction site of NAB Headquarter
ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, Chairman NAB