Chairman NAB visits under construction site of NAB Headquarter

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, Chairman NAB

visited the under construction site of the new office building for

NAB Headquarter located at Sector G-5/1, Islamabad and reviewed the

latest physical progress on ground in order to inspect the pace and

quality of work here on Thursday.

During the briefing, it was informed by DG, PWD, Chief

Engineer, PWD, Consultant and Contractors that in the light of the

directions of Chairman NAB during his last visit on the under

construction site, the construction work is continue with full pace

and structure of the building has been completed, said a press

release here.

Fixating of glass and fixing of artificial granite,

underground water interception system, aluminum foil fixing around

basement and electrification work was under progress.

The pace of work on external development along with internal

finishes like false ceiling, PVC paneling etc. has also been near to

completion.

The machinery including Generators, Lifts, HVAC System has

been arranged which will be installed very shortly.

The Chairman NAB directed all concerned that efforts should be

made to complete the remaining work including internal and external

electrification work, procurement of lifts, public health work etc

as per schedule, ensuring all quality standards in accordance with

PPRA rules as per schedule.

He expressed his concern over the delay in the completion of

the project and emphasized for making all out efforts for completion

of the under construction of new building of NAB Headquarter.

The Chairman NAB directed Chief Engineer, PWD, Consultant and

Contractors to complete the remaining work of the project according

to the schedule.

He said that there will be no compromise on the quality of

material, construction work and all codal formalities in

tendering/award of remaining work etc should be completed

transparently according to government rules/policy.