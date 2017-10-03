Chairman KADDB Jordan calls on Defence Production Minister

RAWALPINDI, Oct 3 (APP): Chairman King Abdullah Design and

Development Bureau (KADDB) Jordan, Eng Atef M. Ahmed Tell along with a delegation called on Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana

Tanveer Hussain in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Talking to the delegation, the minister said that bilateral

relations between the two countries had been historically very special

and nurtured in a climate of trust.

He said both Pakistan and Jordan valued these ties a lot. He also

expressed satisfaction over the ongoing defence details, leading to

bolster brotherly ties between the two countries.

The minister appreciated successful contract of thirteen F-16

aircraft between Pakistan and Jordan in 2014. He explained to the

delegation about the specifications of JF-17 aircraft and said that it

might be considered for the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF).

He also offered various products of Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT)

including APC Saad, security vehicles Mohafiz, Discrete Armored Mohafiz

and bulletproof jackets.

He told the delegation that Karachi Shipyard and Engineering

Works could render training facilities to personnel of Royal Jordanian

Navy Dockyard (RJNF) in shipbuilding technology under its experienced

staff.

Rana Tanveer also invited the delegation to participate in

IDEAS-2018 as an exhibition besides sending an official delegation.

Eng Atef M. Ahmed Tell thanked the minister for the warm

hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

He commended defence relations, especially exchange trainings

and expressed gratitude for the offer of defence products of Pakistan.