Chairman KADDB Jordan calls on Defence Production Minister

RAWALPINDI, Oct 3 (APP): Chairman King Abdullah Design and
Development Bureau (KADDB) Jordan, Eng Atef M. Ahmed Tell along with a delegation called on Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana
Tanveer Hussain in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.
Talking to the delegation, the minister said that bilateral
relations between the two countries had been historically very special
and nurtured in a climate of trust.
He said both Pakistan and Jordan valued these ties a lot. He also
expressed satisfaction over the ongoing defence details, leading to
bolster brotherly ties between the two countries.
The minister appreciated successful contract of thirteen F-16
aircraft between Pakistan and Jordan in 2014. He explained to the
delegation about the specifications of JF-17 aircraft and said that it
might be considered for the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF).
He also offered various products of Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT)
including APC Saad, security vehicles Mohafiz, Discrete Armored Mohafiz
and bulletproof jackets.
He told the delegation that Karachi Shipyard and Engineering
Works could render training facilities to personnel of Royal Jordanian
Navy Dockyard (RJNF) in shipbuilding technology under its experienced
staff.
Rana Tanveer also invited the delegation to participate in
IDEAS-2018 as an exhibition besides sending an official delegation.
Eng Atef M. Ahmed Tell thanked the minister for the warm
hospitality extended to him and his delegation.
He commended defence relations, especially exchange trainings
and expressed gratitude for the offer of defence products of Pakistan.
