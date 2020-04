ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):CEO Jazz Amir Hafeez Ibrahim Sunday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented a cheque of Rs 50 million as donation towards the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund.

Special Assistant to PM for Overseas Syed Zulfiqar Abbass Bokhari and Senator Faisal Javed were also present, PM media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister appreciated the donation made by Jazz and its employees.