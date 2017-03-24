Census for block 2 of first phase to start from March 31

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): The 6th population census exercise is
continuing in a smooth manner as per the calendar and the process
for second block of first phase would be started from March 31.
According to a statement of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics
(PBS), during first phase the census for second block would continue
till April 14.
House listing operation for first block of first phase has
already been completed while population and household counting is
under process which would end on March 28.
Under second phase, the house listing operation for first
block would be conducted from April 25 to 27 whereas population and
household count would start on April 28 and would be completed by
May 8.
Similarly house listing operation for second block of second
phase would be undertaken between May 11 and May 13.
In addition population and household count in second block of
Phase-II would be started on May 14 and last till May 24.
Under the first phase exercise of 6th population census is
being conducted simultaneously in 63 districts all across the
country including 16 in Punjab province, eight in Sindh, 14 in
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15 in Balochistan, and five each in Azad Jammu
and Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.
Meanwhile according official sources, a grand tribal jirga under the aegis of All Pakistan Burki Welfare Association of South Waziristan was held near general bus stand Tank and announced full support to the teams of sixth national census.
Census in South Waziristan Agency would be conducted in the
second phase that would commence from April 25 and will continue
till May 24.
In the second phase, census would also be held in 12 KP
districts including Bannu, Kohat, Karak, Tank, Malakand, Upper Dir,
Lower Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Bunner/Daggar, Shangla and six
tribal agencies namely Mohmand Agency, Khyber Agency, Kurram Agency,
Bajaur Agency and North Waziristan Agency.
The jirga deliberated on various proposals regarding smooth
and peaceful holding of the census in South Waziristan Agency and
decided to hold another grand jirga on March 26 at Tank for setting
up of teams for collection of data of tribesmen including Burki
tribal settled in other cities of the country so that all the
required population and housing related data could be available for
facilitation of the census staff.
Talking to media persons, eminent tribal elder of Kanigram
tribe, Malik Irfanuddin Burki said that Burki Welfare Association
has decided to extend all out cooperation to census staff to fulfill
this national obligation.
He felicitated Political Agent South Waziristan Agency Zafarul
Islam Khattak, senator Maulana Muhamamd Saleh Shah and Member
National Assembly Maulana Jamaluddin Khan for their support and
efforts during census process and arrangments in the agency.