CDNS achieves target of Rs 228 bln set for 2016-17

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP):Central Directorate of National

Savings (CDNS) has achieved the revised target of Rs 228 billion set

for the financial year 2016-17 by June 30, this year.

The CDNS has set Rs 218 billion target for fiscal year

2017-18, a senior official of CDNS told APP here.

He said the CDNS had notified similar profit rates for various

saving certificates to benefit its investors especially the widow

and pensioners, which had been unchanged from June 1, 2017.

“The consistency in previous rates was made in the backdrop of

current market scenario and in accordance with the government’s

policy to provide market based competitive rate of return to the

investors of National Savings”, he said.

He said as per notification issued by the federal government,

the rates for Defense Savings Certificate, Special Saving

Certificate and Account, Regular Income Certificate and Savings Accounts had been revised upward at an average of 7.54 percent, 6.03 percent, 6.54 percent and 3.95 percent respectively.

The official said the rate of return for specialized

savings schemes like Bahbood Savings Certificates and Pensioners’

Benefit Account had also been revised up and fixed at 9.36 percent

to provide safety net to specialized segments of the society.

The CDNS had launched its modernization plan in collaboration

with National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT), for

facilitating the customers, he said.