CDA to allocate alternate site to PCB for cricket stadium

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will be allocating an alternate place to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for building a cricket stadium in the Federal Capital.

Talking to APP, a top PCB official said the board and CDA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2012 under which the CDA allotted 35 acres of land near Shakarparian for the construction of cricket stadium.

“But the project could not be materialized as last year Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak EPA) and National Council for Conservation of Wildlife (NCCW) clearly said that the proposed project fell in the jurisdiction of Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) which was a violation of Islamabad Wildlife Ordinance 1979 as well as of the city’s master plan,” he said.

He said construction of stadium at Shakarparian would have resulted in felling of thousands of trees and other greenery which was a clear violation of the Wildlife Ordinance.

“Now both PCB and CDA are making efforts to mutually select an alternate site in the federal capital for the project in order to build the stadium,” he said.

The official said we will assure that Islamabad Wildlife Ordinance 1979 is not being violated this time in the site to build the stadium.

“At present, there is no state owned cricket stadium or academy in the capital city and all local matches or trainings are carried out at club owned grounds,” he said.