CDA, PEF Chaser, Youngster, Huma clubs win matches

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP): Capital Development Authority (CDA), PEF Chaser, Youngster and Huma clubs win matches of the 1st Mayor

Football Cup 2017 being played here at the different venues of the

Federal Capital.

CDA beat Falcon club 3-0 at Karachi Company Ground. CDA scored

through Noman (55th minutes), Asad (65th minutes) and Taseer (80th

minutes).

In another match played at the same venue PEF Chaser club got a walk over against Pak Sporting club.

The match commissioner was Syed Muqbil Naqvi while referees included Dilawar Hussain, Ali Nawaz and Arsalan Sharif.

In the match played at T&T Ground, Youngster club beat Rover club 5-0. Youngster club scorers were Nofil (29th minute), Mubashir (32nd minute), Abid (45th minute), Ali (84th minute) and Afaq (89th minute).

In another match, Huma club beat Poona club 9-4. Huma club scored through Ali (5th, 16th, 56th, 58th, 74th & 79th minutes), Maaz (13th & 42nd minutes), Nasir (84th minute).

Poona club scorers were Zafraan (7th minute), Adeel (9th minute), Rabbah (37th minute) and Ali (74th minute).

The match commissioner was Shahid Siddique while referees included Ibrahim Khan, Chaman Khan and Shakeel.

The fixtures for Tuesday include Poona club v Bolan club at T&T Ground and Al Qaim club v Tramri club at Karachi Company Ground.