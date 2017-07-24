CCS plays pivotal role in operational training of countrys’ combat crew: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force,

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman Monday said Combat Commander School (CCS) plays the most pivotal role in operational training of country’s combat crew.

The air chief said this while addressing the Graduation

Ceremony of 48th Combat Commanders’ Course held at Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE), Sargodha as a chief guest, a press release said.

“Discipline of imparting quality operational training at

Combat Commanders School has always been its hallmark and

it is extremely vital for the overall war preparedness of

Pakistan Air Force” he said.

He urged upon the graduates that its their responsibility

to pass on to the young officers whatever they had learnt at

this prestigious institution.

While highlighting the importance of indigenization in

PAF, he said the Air Power Center of Excellence

(ACE) would soon become an icon and play a key role in

various indigenization projects of PAF.

He also awarded certificates and trophies to

the graduating officers who underwent a strenuous and

professionally demanding course.

The Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the best Combat

Commander was awarded to Squadron Leader Ali Khan while

Air Officer Commanding Air Defence Command Trophy for

best Combat Controller was awarded to Squadron Leader

Muhammad Suleman.

The ceremony was attended by principal staff officers

and field commanders of Pakistan Air Force.