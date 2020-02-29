Cavusoglu FM meets Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 29 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu Saturday during their meeting in Doha, Qatar discussed Afghan peace process and bilateral ties .

The foreign minister expressed condolence over the deaths of Turkey’s soldiers, a press release said.

Both the foreign ministers agreed that Afghanistan would require assistance from the international community for securing a permanent peace and stability.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that during his recent address to the joint session of parliament in Pakistan, Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan had emphatically supported Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue.

Turkey’s foreign minister, on the occasion, reiterated that they would continue their unconditional support over the Kashmir issue.

Qureshi said that Afghan peace agreement had provided opportunity to both the countries to work closely for the reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in Afghanistan.