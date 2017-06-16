Campaign launched to raise awareness about food waste

RAWALPINDI, June 16 (APP): Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

Shaikh Aftab Ahmed has said the federal government was giving attention to food security of the most marginalised segments of the society.

Addressing as chief guest at inauguration ceremony of a new campaign

launched at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) in collaboration with Oxfam in Pakistan and the Indus Consortium to raise awareness about food waste he said this is one of the priority areas which the federal government had taken into account, however, the citizens, civil society and private sector should also play their role to make it successful.

He said, “Food wastage is a national issue and in our personal capacity

we should save food which is being wasted on a daily basis.”

Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmed, Vice Chancellor, Arid Agriculture University,

Rawalpindi said Pakistan is a resourceful country and it is producing enough food for its population, but the problem lies in the management and distribution of food.

Most vegetables and fruit are wasted during the supply chain process.

This should be addressed through establishment of an infrastructure from land to market, he added.

Oxfam’s Programme Director Javeria Afzal said “Save Food Fight

Hunger” campaign aims to address the national problem through raising awareness, providing food saving tips, practicing moderation, encouraging residents, restaurants and hotels to prepare limited amounts of food and giving edible food to the needy through food drives and charities.

In Pakistan enough food is produced to feed the entire population but

because of food waste an estimated 6 out of 10 people go to bed hungry. On the Global Hunger Index out of 118 developing countries, Pakistan is ranked at 107. To add to these alarming statistics, it is estimated that 40% of food is wasted in Pakistan.

She encouraged the students of Arid Agriculture University to join in

the efforts to reduce food waste and discussed the need to develop better food habits and respect for the food production cycle.

Javeria said the problem of food wastage lies in socio-cultural

sensitization and behavioral change. While many food products are biodegradable, their non-consumption means the resources such as energy, water and materials used in their cultivation and production are wasted.

Indus Consortium’s National Coordinator Hussain Jarwar requested the

students, teachers and other civil society members to sensitise their family members not to waste food either cooked or uncooked.

He said, “Join us and together, we can win the fight against hunger.”

The food awareness campaign is part of Oxfam’s GROW campaign, a global initiative since 2013 to build a better food system that sustainably feeds a growing population and empowers poor people to earn a living, feed their families and thrive. Oxfam in Pakistan’s GROW campaign is about bringing people together to create solutions for food, fairness and the future of the planet.