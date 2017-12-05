Cache of arms, ammunition recovered from Chaman

RAWALPINDI, Dec 05 (APP):Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and intelligence agencies, in an intelligence based operation (IBO), Tuesday recovered a

cache of arms and ammunition from Chaman, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here said.

The recovered items include rifles, rockets, ammunition, explosives and accessories of various types.

Meanwhile, in South Wazirastan and Bajour agencies, the security forces recovered rockets, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), communication equipment and ammunition of various types.