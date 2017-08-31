Cabinet Division issues notification of portfolios of ministers

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Cabinet Division on Thursday issued
notifications for portfolios of federal ministers and ministers of
state.
According to notification issued by Cabinet Secretariat,
Daniyal Aziz has been given the portfolio of Federal Minister for
Privatization and Mumtaz Ahmed Tarar is made Federal Minister for
Human Rights.
Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sheerazi is given the portfolio of Minister
of State for National Food Security and Research, Mir Dostain Khan
Domki Minister of State for Water Resources, Muhammad Talal Chaudhry
Minister of State for Interior and Usman Ibrahim Minister of State
for Law and Justice.
The Prime Minister has allocated portfolios with immediate
effect to the Federal Ministers and Ministers of State.
The portfolios are given in terms of rule 3(1) of the Rules of
Business, 1973.
