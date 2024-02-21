Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday agreed to enhance bilateral trade between the two brotherly countries and improve investments in various sectors including construction, digital economy and infrastructure.

The agreement was reached during a meeting of Caretaker Minister for Commerce, Gohar Ejaz with the Saudi Minister for Commerce, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Kassabi.

Gohar Ejaz is leading a business delegation Saudi Arabia, according to statement issued by Commerce Ministry.

The other delegation members visiting Saudi Arabia included Punjab Minister S.M. Tanveer and notable businessmen; Arif Habib, Muhammad Ali Tabba, and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) President Atif Ikram, according to statement issued by Commerce Ministry.

Highlighting the importance of enhancing trade with Saudi Arabia, Ijaz expressed Pakistan’s commitment to making comprehensive efforts in this regard, noting ample opportunities for bilateral investment between the two countries.

The Saudi Minister of Commerce praised the efforts to strengthen bilateral trade relations, the statement added.

“Pakistanis are our brothers, and our doors are open to them,” stated the Saudi Minister of Commerce, highlighting the vast employment opportunities available for Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia.