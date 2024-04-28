Aurangzeb calls for green tax economy to secure int’l financing

Aurangzeb
RIAYDH, Apr 28 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Sunday emphasized the urgent need to implement a framework for a green tax economy.
Expressing his views in a session of the World Economic Forum (WEF), he recognized the importance of fundamental changes in business models, and highlighted the necessity of rolling out this framework to secure international financing.
Even international institutions like the World Bank (WB) are exploring innovative financing structures, he added.
The minister stressed the combination of domestic efforts and international financing to meet the country’s financial requirements.

