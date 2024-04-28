PM attends Special Dialogue, Gala Dinner hosted by Saudi Crown Prince

RIYADH , Apr 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attended the Special Dialogue and Gala Dinner Sunday evening hosted by Saudi Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the ongoing Special Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh.

During the event, the Prime Minister exchanged views with His Royal Highness the Crown Prince. He congratulated the Saudi leadership on the successful organization of the WEF Special Meeting and the excellent arrangements by the hosts.

While recalling their recent meeting in Makkah during his visit to Saudi Arabia during Ramadan, the Prime Minister thanked His Royal Highness the Crown Prince for sending a high-powered delegation to Pakistan led by Foreign Minister His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah.

The delegation held extensive discussion with their Pakistani counterparts on ways to enhance the portfolio of Saudi investments in Pakistan.

To continue the discussion, the Prime Minister said that he has brought with him a high-powered delegation to Riyadh, including key Ministers responsible for investment, so that follow up meetings could take place between relevant officials.

The Prime Minister conveyed his prayers and good wishes for the health, happiness and long life of The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In addition to bilateral ties, the regional situation, particularly with regards to the crisis in Gaza, was also discussed.

The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.