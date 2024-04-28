Reconstruction of Capt Karnal Sher Khan’s mausoleum completes in 4 months

SWABI, Apr 28 (APP): On the request of the family of martyred Captain Karnal Sher Khan (Nishan-i-Haider), Pakistan Army has completed the reconstruction and renovation of his mausoleum.

Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat inaugurated the mausoleum at a simple but dignified ceremony, an official statement said.

He placed the wreath on the mausoleum and recited Fateha for the soul of the martyred soldier.

On this occasion, the Corps Commander also met the family members of Captain Karnal Sher Khan.

The reconstruction work has been carried out in a short span of four months.

Memorial photographs and other items, which were in the use of Captain Karnal Sher Khan, have also been put on display at the mausoleum.