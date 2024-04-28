King Salman relief center extends emergency assistance to flood-affected families

ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (APP): In a wake of the devastating floods due to heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Baluchistan, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has taken swift action by dispatching 9,000 Shelter and Non-Food Items (NFIs) kits to address the pressing needs of the flood-affected population of both the provinces.

Comprising essential relief items such as shelters, solar panels, blankets, plastic mats, kitchen sets, water coolers, and antibacterial soap, these 9,000 Shelter NFIs kits offer comprehensive support to 63,000 individuals, providing critical relief amidst the crisis, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

These provisions will directly benefit recent flood victims residing in five districts of KP (Upper Dir, Lower Chitral, SWAT, Charsada, D.I. Khan) and three districts of Baluchistan (Gwadar, Chaghi, Pishin).