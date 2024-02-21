Madad Sindhi directs NAVTTC to increase quota for disables

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi has directed the chairperson NAVTTC to increase the quota for disables and transgender in all the programs.

He was chairing the steering committee meeting of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by chairperson NAVTTC Ms. Gulmina Bilal Ahmed and senior officials from Ministry of Education.

Madad Ali Sindhi said that this was the second meeting of NAVTTC steering committee under his tenure as minister.

He pointed out that this is also the second meeting in five years. He highlighted the importance of this committee and urged the upcoming government to give it due importance as well. He said that in the last meeting, he had increased the quota for women which has been implemented and today, he also directed the chairperson to increase the disability and transgender quota in all NAVTTC programs.

Madad Ali said that domain of NAVTTC should be expanded to provinces to achieve the progress.

He was of the opinion that it is vital to include universities for enhancing scope of NAVTTC. He took notice of the absence of Secretary Education Punjab and Sindh.