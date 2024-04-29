- Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets the Secretary- General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Deemah Al Yahya
- Masood Khan hails Pakistani-American physicians role in upgrading Pakistan’s healthcare system; also urges Gaza ceasefire
- Aurangzeb calls for green tax economy to secure int’l financing
- PM attends Special Dialogue, Gala Dinner hosted by Saudi Crown Prince
